Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Gov. Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Health and Education’s plans to better identify, and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety and reduce overdose death.

KDHE will receive nearly $3 million in financial assistance from the U.S. Dept. of Justice as part of KDHE’s All Hands-on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project.

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impact of drug addiction on our children,” Kelly said. “This funding will be instrumental in curbing the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”

According to Gov. Kelly’s administration, an estimated 140,860 children live in environments where the parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder. An estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances every year. Drug-endangered children are more likely to develop substance use disorder, financial difficulties and employment challenges.

Joan Duwve, M.D., KDHE State Health Officer, said it is an important investment for Kansas children and a lifeline for family members with substance use disorder.

“The funds will provide the support needed to implement DECK coalitions in six funded communities and will help to increase education and awareness of drug-endangered children in Kansas,” she said.

The project will work with populations disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder and drug overdose. It divides the state into six regions to ensure geographic equity between rural, frontier and urban areas of the state. It will engage Kansas tribes, including Iowa, Kickapoo, Potawatomi and Sac and Fox.