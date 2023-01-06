Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

On Thursday, Dec. 22 3rd District Representative Davids released the work her office had done throughout the year to serve Kansans.

“Reflecting on 2022, our community saw challenges and successes,” Davids said. “But throughout the year, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to make a real impact on folks’ lives.”

She said they helped pass critical laws to extend veterans’ health benefits, lower Kansans’ health care and prescription drug costs and give “new life” to American manufacturing.

“On top of that, thousands of Kansans reached out to share their thoughts, experiences and concerns with our office, and I look forward to continuing our progress in the new year.”

2022 by the Numbers:

-Hosted 11 large-format public conversations from telephone town halls to Facebook lives reaching 23,500 constituents

-Responded to over 164,000 constituent messages and communicating with an average 400 Kansans each day

-Davids received a 2022 Congressional Management Foundation Transparency and Accountability award specifically recognizing her office’s outstanding efforts to stay connected with constituents

-Resolved 1,356 constituent cases helping with passports, delayed veterans’ or social security benefits, taxes and more

-Returned $5.9 million to constituents and local businesses in overdue tax returns, social security benefits and more

-Co-Sponsored seven bipartisan bills that became law, including protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, health benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxins and international supply chain reforms. She co-sponsored 130 bills with 76 percent of them bipartisan.

-Introduced six original pieces of legislation. Three passed the House and one was signed into law—the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act.

-Selected as a key negotiator for the major, bipartisan manufacturing law known as the CHIPS and Science Act, helping get critical supply chain and domestic manufacturing investments across the finish line.

-Funded eight local projects to improve health and safety in the Third District securing $15.7 million for projects including protecting homes and businesses from flooding in Merriam, a new imaging machine to the University of Kansas Cancer Center and improving emergency services for customers of Johnson County’s WaterOne.

-Brought millions of dollars in grant funding for critical needs from expanding the Flint Hills Trail to strengthening law enforcement response to domestic violence to supporting low-income students at local community colleges.

-Attract Panasonic’s $4 bill investment in Johnson County by joining a bipartisan delegation to meet with the company and meetings with DeSoto and Johnson County officials to address the community’s needs around the project.