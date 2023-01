Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen

Lewis Farms, 18100 Edgerton Rd, Edgerton, held their last week for their holiday light display fundraiser. Guests could enjoy the drive-thru display and donate money to Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. The organization provides kids in the Kansas City area with beds and bedding. More information can be found at shpbeds.org.