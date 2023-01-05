Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

Another new year is upon us, and The Gardner News asked area leaders what their hopes and goals were for the local community they serve.

Todd Winters, Gardner mayor

I hope to continue the progress we have made with great commercial and residential projects throughout the community. I want our downtown to continue its revitalization with a goal of two new commercial businesses for 2023. And of course, I look forward to the completion of Main Street!

Tory Roberts, Gardner city council member

My hopes are that I can be kinder, inspiring others to do the same!

My goal is to become a better listener, inspiring others to do the same!

My resolution is to prioritize eco-friendly choices, inspiring others to do the same!

Mark Wiehn, Gardner city council

For 2023 I think that all of Gardner is hoping for the early completion of Main Street and the completion of that project. I look forward to businesses opening throughout Gardner, especially in our downtown. Finally, I look forward to seeing the improvements to Veterans’ Park that we approved during the last council meeting of the year.

Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor

To provide opportunities for citizens to work, live and play in an amazing community filled with wonderful people.

Dr. Brian Huff, USD 231 superintendent

The Gardner Edgerton Board of Education and the district leadership team are focused on bringing the best education possible to all of our students, so they have the fundamental skills necessary to be successful after walking across the stage to get their diplomas this year or in the next 14 years. We will give strong attention to further improving the education we offer to our students with special needs. We will also be giving particular attention to making our schools safer places by engaging in a variety of activities from training our staff to respond to an active shooter to providing better tools to limit vaping and partnering with Johnson County Mental Health to expand therapeutic resources to combat addiction and suicide. We will strengthen our overall educational offering by giving our educators the tools and support they need. We will work closely with our families, ensuring they are close educational partners. We will also build relationships with our community and business partners so that we can access the full resources that the Gardner Edgerton community has to offer. Our New Year’s Resolution is to make this the best year yet for the students at USD 231!