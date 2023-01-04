Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

The holidays are over and it’s time to take down your natural holiday tree, wreath and garland. You can give them a second life by recycling them through free services.

Only natural holiday trees and greenery are accepted for recycling. All decorations (lights, ornaments, garland, tinsel, etc.), stands and plastic bags must be removed.

“All residents in the Kansas City metro area have many options for recycling their natural holiday trees and greenery,” Matt Riggs, outreach coordinator for the MARC Solid Waste Management District, said. “Residents should contact their trash hauler first to see if they provide curbside pickup, since that is most convenient. If not, there are plenty of other pickup and drop-off options available.”

Holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Missouri and are discouraged from being deposited into Kansas landfills. Area communities offer residents several ways to recycle them—not only keeping them out of landfills, but also creating a useful product that can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping and fish habitat in local lakes.

For more ways to recycle during the holidays, visit RecycleSpot.org or call 816-474-8326.

The following is a list of holiday tree and greenery recycling services in the Johnson County area. If your community is not listed, contact your city or trash hauler to find out if they offer a tree-recycling service.

Pickup services

Call your trash hauler first to see if they offer curbside pickup. Other pickup options include:

• Compost Connection Inc. — 816-761-8300

• Merriam — 913-322-5500; Merriam residents only

• Olathe — 913-971-8600; Olathe residents only

Drop-off locations

• Bonner Springs — North Park, 1200 S. 134th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas; 913-422-7010; Dec. 26–Jan. 16

• Edgerton — Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton, Kansas; 913-438-7275, Dec. 26–Jan. 31 7:30a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Kansas City, Kansas — Alvey Park, 4834 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kansas; 913-573-8327; Dec. 26–Jan. 31

• Kansas City, Kansas — City Park, 2601 Park Drive, Kansas City, Kansas; 913-573-8327; Dec. 26–Jan. 31

• Kansas City, Kansas — Stony Point Park, 531 N. 86th St., Kansas City, Kansas; 913-573-8327; Dec. 26–Jan. 31

• Kansas City, Kansas — Wyandotte County Park, 600 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas; 913-573-8327; Dec. 26–Jan. 31

• Kansas City, Kansas — Missouri Organic, 1260 Alma St., Kansas City, Kansas; 816-535-9741

• Leavenworth — Transfer station, 24967 136th St., Lansing, Kansas; 913-727-2858; Dec. 1–Jan. 31; Leavenworth County residents only

• Leavenworth — Municipal brush site, 1803 S. Second St., Leavenworth, Kansas; 913-682-0650; Dec. 26–Jan. 7; Leavenworth residents only

• Leawood — Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, Kansas; 913-663-9154; Dec. 26–Jan. 15

• Leawood — Ironwoods Park, 14701 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas; 913-663-9154; Dec. 26–Jan. 15

• Leawood — Tomahawk Park, 3999 W. 119th St., Leawood, Kansas; 913-663-9154; Dec. 26–Jan. 15

• Lenexa — Little Mill Creek North Park, 7900 Cottonwood, Lenexa, Kansas; 913 477-7100; Dec. 26–Jan. 10

• Olathe — Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe, Kansas; 913-438-7275; Dec. 26–Jan. 31 7:30a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Olathe — Heritage Park Marina, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, Kansas; 913-438-7275; Dec. 26–Jan. 31 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Olathe — Yard waste facility, 1100 N. Hedge Lane, Olathe, Kansas; 913-971-5178; Olathe residents only

• Overland Park — Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, Kansas; 913-895-6273; Dec. 26–Jan. 9

• Overland Park — Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch, Overland Park, Kansas; 913-895-6273; Dec. 26–Jan. 9

• Overland Park — Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira, Overland Park, Kansas; 913-895-6273; Dec. 26–Jan. 9

• Overland Park — Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, Overland Park, Kansas; 913-895-6273; Dec. 26–Jan. 9

• Paola — Miami County Transfer Station, 23765 W. 327th St., Paola, Kansas; 913-745-1912

• Paola — Wallace Park, 5 Wallace Park Drive, Paola, Kansas; 913-259-3620; Dec. 26–Jan. 16

• Prairie Village — Franklin Park, 4798 W. 88th St., Prairie Village, Kansas; 913-385-4647; Dec. 23–Jan. 15; Prairie Village residents only

• Prairie Village — Porter Park, 4601 Tomahawk, Prairie Village, Kansas; 913-385-4647; Dec. 23–Jan. 15; Prairie Village residents only

• Prairie Village — Taliaferro Park, 2900 W. 79th St., Prairie Village, Kansas; 913-385-4647; Dec. 23–Jan. 15; Prairie Village residents only

• Roeland Park — 48th St. and Roe Parkway, Roeland Park, Kansas; 913-722-2600; Dec. 26–Jan. 9; Roeland Park residents only

• Shawnee — Waste Management Customer Convenience Center, 17955 Holiday Drive, Shawnee, Kansas; 913-631-8181

• Shawnee — Theater in the Park 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas; 913-438-7275; Dec. 26–Jan. 31 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.