Rita Marie Corbit, 79, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 with Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856- 7111. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kansas. Burial at St. Columbia Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be made to www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Rita was born in rural Johnson County at Claire, Kansas on July 6, 1943 to Juan Velasquez and Jessie (Ayuala) Velasquez. She grew up in the Gardner area and graduated from Gardner High School in 1961. While in high school, Rita was a cheerleader, baton twirler, majorette and member of the band. She worked as a deputy for JOCO Sheriff’s office and later as an

administrative assistant for the City of Olathe. Rita was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. She enjoyed monthly gatherings with her classmates and friends. Rita especially loved spending time with her family and loved one and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; son Mark “Doug” Fuller; sisters: Ester Oberhelman, Stella Montag and Linda Grahovac and brothers: Larry J. Velasquez, David Velasquez, Johnny Velasquez and Raymond Velasquez. She is survived by her children Todd (Michelle) Fuller, Olathe, Kansas, Kelli Fuller, Gardner, Kansas and Christopher (Janelle) Corbit, Olathe, Kansas;

sister Virginia Cannady, Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren: Mark, Michael, Kennedi, Cooper, Josh and Jacob and great-grandchildren Noah and London.