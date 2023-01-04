Joan Dorsey

We want nothing but the best for our kids. So many nights we lie awake when they are small. We worry over fevers. We worry over bumps and bruises. We worry about self-esteem and empathy for others. Let’s face it, we, at least most moms, spend the first maybe 30 years of a child’s life worrying about them.

You do your best. You explain good people and bad people to them. Don’t talk to strangers. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way. Be smart, be safe.

I also know those last two, be smart and be safe, probably aren’t much fun. I choose those as my mantra. I didn’t always have a lot of fun, but I also didn’t spend much time with the wind knocked out of me or with hangovers. So, it was a win, win to me.

I do, however, have children who inherited many things from their father. He had an adventurous spirit. He was fun and outgoing. They are pretty much unafraid to stand before an audience and speak. They will try new things at least once.

My daughter and her “plus one” decided to have an outdoorsy Christmas this year. Every chance they can they head for the mountains where they live. In the summer it is hiking and camping. In the winter usually not so much. However, this year they decided to spend their holiday far away from the city lights immersed in nature and quiet and serenity.

They are spent this Christmas in a Yurt. For all you unyurt people. a traditional yurt (from the Turkic languages) (Mongolian) is a portable, round tent covered with skins or felt and used as a dwelling by several distinct nomadic groups in the steppes of Central Asia… The roof structure is often self-supporting, but large yurts may have interior posts supporting the crown. The one they stayed in is up off the ground and I believe it has some sort of hearing device. No electricity wi-fi or cell phone coverage. The yurt is in the forest of northern Idaho.

They acquired snowshoes and a sled for getting to the Yurt from where their vehicle had to be left. The sled was to haul supplies in and stuff out after their stay.

The hike in was about a mile, with sled. From what I heard it was also uphill. In deep snow. It took both tethered to the sled to get it to their destination.

She let me know when she turned off her phone. I told her don’t be bear food. I also told her I loved her. I tell her that every single time we speak, because you never know what tomorrow will bring.

So, she was Yurting for Christmas. I hope they will see the northern lights. I hope the sky is so clear they will look at the stars in awe and wonder. I hope this trip will have lovely memories to last a lifetime.

My son and my daughter in law, spent Christmas Eve with me. We talked and laughed and were warm and dry. This suited us just fine.

Both my kids are adventurous, outgoing and wonderful people. The paths they choose to relax and enjoy themselves are their decisions. I wouldn’t have it any other way.