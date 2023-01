PUBLIC NOTICE

Certificate of Assumed Name for: SHARA DIANNE CUMPTON &SHARA DIANNE COLLINS Registered at the Minnesota Secretary of State Original File Numbers: 1353224900023 &1353267500020 filed on 12/2/2022. Name holders: Shara Dianne Cumpton, :Shara-Dianne:Cumpton. , Cumpton, Shara Dianne, Shara D Cumpton, Cumpton, Shara D, Shara Dianne Collins, :Shara-Dianne:Collins., Collins, Shara Dianne, Collins, Shara D, Shara D Collins. Active/In good standing.