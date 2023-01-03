NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE of FUNDS

December 20, 2022

Johnson County, Kansas

111 South Cherry Street, Suite 2000

Olathe, Kansas 66061

(913) 715-2245 Community Development

On or about December 28, 2022 Johnson County will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended to undertake a project known as The City of Edgerton 1st and Hulett Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation for the purpose of rehabilitating approximately 3,000 – 4,000 linear feet, 279 of which is located in Zone AE, of clay pipe with PVC pipe by means of CIPP lining, approximately 20 point repairs, and rehabilitation to approximately 10-20 manholes Funding for the project is estimated at $175,000.

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at Johnson County Community Development, 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000, Olathe, Kansas 66061 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Johnson County Community Development office. All comments received by December 27, 2022 will be considered by the Johnson County prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

Johnson County certifies to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that Jay C. Leipzig in his capacity as Director of Planning, Housing, and Community Development consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Edgerton to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and Johnson County’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of Johnson County’s; (b) Johnson County’s has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Planning and Development, Gateway Tower II, 400 State Avenue, Suite 200, Kansas City, Kansas 66101-2406. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Jay Leipzig, Director of Planning, Housing, and Community Development