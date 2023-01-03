Lynne Hermansen

Last week Olathe Planning Commission recommended the preliminary site development plan for a Coca-Cola project near 167th Street and Hedge Lane.

The first phase of construction is for a 641,000 square-foot warehouse-type building with office and storage space. It is expected to be open for business August 2024.

Future phases will complete the facility at 1.2 million square-feet facility by 2025.

Kevin Shea, with Heartland Coca-Cola, said the company intends to build a high-tech 24/7 operation with 175 employees.

“This is certainly big news for the city of Olathe,” Tim McKee, Olathe Chamber of Commerce CEO, said. “Heartland Coca-Cola is a great company, and we look forward to welcoming them in our community.”

The land has been historically used for agricultural but is already zoned for industrial. It is next to 175 Commerce Center Industrial Park.

Further votes of approval from the Olathe City Council will still be needed. It could be as early as the next January 3 city council meeting. Public hearings and considerations for rezoning requests, further site development plans, economic incentives, tax abatements and any outstanding annexations are still needed.