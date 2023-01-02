Photo courtesy of the city of Gardner

On Dec. 22 on one of the busiest weeks of the year, Johnson County, including Gardner, received days of high winds and record breaking below average temperatures in the negatives. The wind chill reached -35 at times and 40mph. The city only received a couple inches of snow from a 1/4” to 4 inches that was hard to measure because of the high winds and drifts.

The City of Gardner was well prepared for the event. They reported 18 employees drove four dump trucks and seven one-ton vehicles to carry 104 lbs of salt over 1,897 miles of road for 242 hours. On Christmas Day the city received sleet and freezing rain causing slick roads.