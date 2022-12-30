Marlin Artie Chanay, 85, Edgerton, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12 noon, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 p.m. to be held at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Historical Society or the Gardner Historical Museum. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Marlin was born May 7, 1937 in Wellsville, Kansas to Artie W. and Helen Clarissa (King) Chanay. He grew up in Wellsville, graduating from Wellsville High School in 1955. Marlin owned a truck line for 18 years, worked for Central Fiber, sold insurance and was a real estate salesman for Santa Fe Realty in 1988. He married Betty S. Losher in Edgerton, Kansas on January 6, 1989. Marlin was loved and respected by his family. He always had a story to tell and was a collector of everything. Marlin was an avid KU fan. He was a member of the Gardner Rotary Club, Gardner Edgerton Chamber, Wellsville Historical Society and JOCO Fair Board. Marlin will be missed by his family and anyone fortunate to call him a friend.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Betty of the home; children: Martie Chanay, Ottawa, Kansas, Marla (John) D’Antoni, Houston, Texas and Melissa A. Chanay, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; stepchildren: Karla Gray, Decatur, Texas, Kaye (Gary) Sharp, Branson, Missouri and Michel (Jim) Hermon, Edgerton, Kansas; brother Larry Chanay, Lenexa, Kansas; sisters Lorene Stockard, Princeton, Kansas and Mary Ryburn, Ottawa, Kansas; 33 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Keith Chanay and sister Lyla Stovall.