While out looking at Christmas lights as a family on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Mulwa family of five lost their home to a fire.

Betty and Samson Mulwa and their three children ages 18, 16 and 12 lost everything due to smoke and water damage of their Aspen Creek home. They were not harmed. However, their cat was reported unaccounted for at the time.

A GoFundMe was started by their neighbor Debra Sull to raise money for their basic needs. They are also hoping to collect funds to gift the family cash and buy gift cards to help them for Christmas.

The site said they will also use donations for blankets, toiletries, food, school supplies and more.

They have raised $5,140 so far.

Fire District 1 of Johnson County responded to the scene with assistance from the Gardner Police Department, City of Olathe Fire Department, Johnson County MED-ACT and the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center.

Call notes said the fire started in the basement of the home. The fire was on the backside of the house when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.