A three-part tax plan was announced Monday, Dec. 19 by Governor Laura Kelly known as “Axing Your Taxes” to help save Kansans $500 million over the next three years.

“I am pleased to introduce a plan that axes taxes for Kansas families and retirees in a way that keeps our state’s economy and budget strong,” she said. “By cutting taxes on groceries and diapers, school supplies and social security, this plan will put money back in Kansans’ pockets and create real savings for those who need it most.”

Her comprehensive plan aims to deliver on campaign promises.

Kelly said there was no need to wait until 2025 when Kansans need relief now.

The plan includes an immediate to push to “ax taxes” on groceries and eliminate the state sales tax on essential goods, create an annual state sales tax holiday for school supplies and cut taxes on social security for retirees.

If passed the first part of the plan would supersede the gradual reduction and immediately zero out the tax, including the state sales tax on products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. These items were not included in the 2022 bill. Kansas currently has some of the highest sales taxes on groceries.

The second part of the plan would create a four day zero percent sales tax holiday every August on school supplies, personal computers, instructional materials and art supplies. The holiday would provide relief to families and teachers gearing up for back to school and keep Kansas retailers competitive with surrounding states such as Missouri, who has had a school sales tax holiday every year for many years.

The final and third part of the plan has Kansans making less than $100,000 a year not paying full taxes on social security. Kansans earning less than $75,000 a year do not currently pay state income taxes on social security. However, those making from $75,0001 to $99,999 including from investments and life insurance policies are subject to the tax.

Kelly said the “Axing Your Taxes” plan delivers relief for families and retirees while keeping the state’s economy and budget strong.

“I am calling on legislators of both parties to support these bills and provide practical financial relief to families and retirees across our great state,” she said.