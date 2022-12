Photo courtesy of City of Edgerton

Mayor Don Roberts proclaimed Wednesday, Dec.14 as “Irene Eastwood Day” in Edgerton. Eastwood announced her retirement as the City Treasurer after 11 years.

The city thanked her for her service and dedication to the community.

Roberts said at the Thursday, Dec. 15 city council meeting that Eastwood deserved a good retirement.

“Rain or snow, she was here every day,” he said.