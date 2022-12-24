Gaille Renee Pikee

Dear Readers,

This morning I learned a project I hoped to complete before Christmas won’t wrap up until early next year. I am passionate about things getting done RIGHT, so I like to think I was a good sport when I got the disappointing news. My work often involves coordinating groups of talented creative individuals who share this philosophy. When projects bog down and hit snags or glitches (and they always do) this philosophy can lead to frustration. I “herd my cats” through these storms with “delightful persistence.” My Team Leader stye was acquired in Philadelphia–part Mary Poppins, part Rocky Balboa, and my charming tenacity usually (but not always) gets projects over the humps. So this morning after suffering what felt like defeat, I decided to cheer myself up by watching clips from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

After viewing two or three, I no longer felt glum and just for kicks read a few articles about how it got made. Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles Schulz, directed by Bill Melendez and produced by Lee Mendelson, this show is beloved. It’s not just a “Boomer Thing.” The popularity of A Charlie Brown Christmas is multigenerationally strong and growing. I don’t know why that it was not until today that I never considered this iconic classic was somebody’s PROJECT.

They got it done and done RIGHT in six months. I read incredible and inspiring tales online about what it took to bring the Peanuts gang to life. But the most surprising thing I learned was that when they finished it, right before it aired, nearly everyone involved thought they’d got it done WRONG. There are countless quotes that EVERYBODY (including the three men heading the project) believed the special was going to be a “disaster” and that both Coca-Cola (who had commissioned the special) and CBS considered cancelling the whole thing. But they didn’t have time to come up with anything to air in its place. Why did they feel this way? They hated all the aspects I (and millions others) love: No laugh track. A quirky story with simple animation. Real kids doing the voices. And JAZZ mixed with Christmas carols. Only one team member was reported not to be embarrassed or concerned upon the project’s completion. An animator, a Mr. Ed Levitt, is said to have argued with all the naysayers after the screening by saying the show would run for a hundred years.

I couldn’t determine how many people worked on the team that brought us A Charlie Brown Christmas. But I guarantee you it was a LOT bigger group than I’ve ever worked with and there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this project hit snags and glitches. I think about the moment they all sat in that dark room and watched it for it for the first time. I don’t have much sympathy for the CBS and Coke execs but my heart aches that for so many talented men and women who felt defeated. I like to think when it debut a few days later they smiled and whispered, “Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown.” As for running for 100 years—this year marks 57.

Until next week—keep your eyes on the stars and your back to the wind.