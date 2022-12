Kelli Baker

These singers will travel to Wichita at the end of February to practice and perform with the best singers in the state.

Aubrie Blanz

Mixed Choir

Sam Scoggins

Treble Choir

Grace Rieder

Treble Choir

Elaine Jensen

Mixed Choir (First ever 4 year All-State Choir participant in GEHS history)

Jacob Venevongsoth

Mixed Choir

Alternate