Panasonic announced Tuesday, Dec. 13 their new multi-year agreement with Lucid Group to provide batteries for their award-winning luxury electric vehicle.

Lucid Air is the fastest-changing, longest range electric vehicle currently on the market along with their future Gravity SUV.

Panasonic plans to expand production of lithium-ion EV batteries beyond Japan, according to the press release.

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO and CTO said Panasonic is a fantastic partner with both innovative technology and depth of experience.

“This agreement will help us meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as we continue to ramp production of the full Lucid Air line-up in 2023 and expect to begin production of our Gravity SUV in 2024,” he said.

Kazuo Tadanobu, Panasonic Energy Co, Ltd., said partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers are critical to their mission.

“This partnership will help us drive growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerate the world towards a net-zero emissions future,” he said.

Panasonic Energy is a global leader in lithium-ion batteries, with a 100-year history of innovation in batteries spanning both battery cell technology and battery business operations. Panasonic Energy plans to expand its production of EV batteries, as the automotive industry shifts to more sustainable electric technologies. The company has contributed to achieving greater efficiency and economies of scale necessary to drive this transformation. The press release said the partnership and the planned facility in DeSoto, Kansas supports the company’s commitment to contribute to society by reducing global carbon emissions.

Lucid battery production will be added to the Tesla battery production.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Panasonic Officials broke ground on the new DeSoto, Kansas plant last month. The plant is being built on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition plant site. The U.S. Army has spent the last decade cleaning up the site. The plant is estimated to provide 27,000 jobs from the $4 billion investment.