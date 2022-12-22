Joan Dorsey

Working on Main Sreet here in town is never dull. We have the everyday folks, the peo0ple heading to the coffee shop. We have the people who walk daily. We have the guy who travels with the flags. There are a variety of folks out and about. We hear dogs barking, tires squealing as drivers forget to yield to red lights. Car doors, horns sirens. The whole gamut of noises that Main Street does normally contain.

The other day the noise changed to a plea for help. It was loud and it continued. I went to look and the gentleman in the office came up front quickly. An older lady across Main was in distress. He sprinted out the door, crossed and joined a woman from the hair salon next door who had crossed right before him.

They went to the aid of the older lady who was in fear of falling. The wind was cold and strong that day. She got out of her car and was afraid she would be blown down on the concrete. As all of us know, when you are over 60. A fall means certain injury and loss of personal freedoms. She was afraid. I totally understand. I imagine almost every one of us has had a panic attack at one time or another.

Her two assistants helped her into the business she had headed for. The people inside reassured her that they could always assist her if she would let them know when and where to expect her.

She needed help and those two peop0le answered the call. No coats no thought of the 20 something wind and the traffic.

The man from my office with the aid of his wife had assisted people from a fire several years back. They just did it! No glory, no rewards, just helping someone in need like they knew in their souls they had too.

He is a good man. His parents raised him very well. Never judge people by looks or speech or dress. What resides in their hearts is the stuff hero’s and helpers are made of.