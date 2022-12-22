Jeffery Cramer

In the last weekend of the debate season the results are in. This tournament was a big one on number of schools, 25, and big on entries. We needed a big win this weekend and it was stacked against us, but the trailblazers came ready to fight. For two teams it was a hard two-day competition, Friday and Saturday. Team of Morgan Mackinney and Sofia Tortolero won one and lost four. Sophomore team of Maddison Carriger and Kaila Burnside went undefeated till quarterfinals only losing to the senior team from Blue valley who won the open division giving them a place in state. In the JV division Kate Sanders and Alyx Greene once again came in 3 wins and two loses giving Alyx a place with Kate in state. Finally, tagging on to the success they had in football, debaters David Torres and Gabe James, needing a 4-win 1 loss record, saying we want more for GEHS, they went 5 wins and 0 losses being the only team in their division going undefeated, and placing 1st and making them eligible for state. This means GEHS is bringing a full two person policy debate entry come January of four teams. Amazing dedication. Please congratulate not only them but all the debate team on their success.