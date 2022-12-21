Mark Holthaus

GEHS Lady Blazers vs. Blue Valley Dec. 1

Varsity 42-58 Loss (0-1)

The Girls Varsity Basketball team took on a Blue Valley Tigers team that has since been dubbed the #1 Ranked team in the city, last Thursday night. The Tigers, which feature D1 recruit committed to Oklahoma St, Jadyn Wooten. The game was a highly anticipated one as the Lady Blazers hope to rectify last year’s injury ridden season that left them with a record of 4-17. The game was tied at the end of Q1 15-15, sparked by 6 of her team leading 17 points by freshman Landri Schaffer. The Lady Blazers trailed by 6 at halftime, 31-25. Blue Valley continued to pull away in the 3Q, as the lead ballooned to 16. The Lady Blazers hung tough and jumped out to a 7-0 run to start the Q4, cutting the lead down 9, but that was as close as they would come, eventually falling 58-42. The student section was loud and proud throughout that game and while there are no moral victories, this was a good start to what looks to be a promising season for Coach Leiker’s squad

V 28-21 W (1-0)

The JV Lady Blazers started off the season great with a 28-21 victory against the Blue Valley Lady Tigers last Thursday, Dec. 1. A strong offensive start in the first quarter left the Lady Blazers with an 11-2 lead and carried into halftime with a score of 15-8. The Lady Tigers trailed by 7 in the third quarter as well, but the Lady Blazers locked in the defeat with solid defensive play. Top offensive scorers for the JV Lady Blazers were Junior, Aaliyah Green, with 10 points followed closely by Sophomore, Jaiden Jordan, with 7 points.

C 37-35 W (1-0)

The C-Team girls kicked off their season Dec. 1 at home against Blue Valley. The game started out with both teams scoring back and forth with a tied first quarter. However, the Lady Blazers came out blazing with a 12-point second quarter to end the first half up eight points. The second half proved to be a lot more difficult with turnovers and missed layups allowing Blue Valley to creep back in to get within two points in the fourth quarter. Luckily, our daily free throws paid off and multiple Lady Blazers hit late-game free throws to give us our first win of the season with a score of 37-35. Hayden Meats had a game high 11 points and went 5-9 from the FT line. Hallie Moodaley went 3-4 from the free throw line as well. Season record 1-0. – Coach Stoneking

GEHS Lady Blazers vs. Blue Valley SW Dec. 6

Varsity 55-40 Win (1-1)

The Varsity secured their first win this past Tuesday despite losing starting senior guard Abri Leiker to an ankle injury in the second half. The Lady Blazers jumped out to an early 14-7 lead in the first quarter sparked by an early defensive charge taken by senior guard Brenley Cunningham. That set the tone for the remainder of the first half as BVSW turned the ball over continuously and struggled to score. The Lady Blazers took a comfortable 36-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. The third quarter struggles continued for the Lady Blazers as they were outscored 9-8 in the third but held on to grab their first victory of the season 55-40. The Lady Blazers was led again in scoring by freshman Landri Schaffer who had a game high 14 points. Brenley Cunningham chipped in 11 and the team effort continued as nine players scored.

JV Win (2-0)

The JV Lady Blazers extended their 2-0 winning record against the Blue Valley Southwest Lady Timberwolves Tuesday, Dec, 6. Great defensive pressure shook up the Lady Timberwolves which allowed the Lady Blazers to pull a 26-12 stretch first half. Continued pressure and well executed offensive play by the Lady Blazers closed the gap which resulted with a 42-25 Blazer victory. Top offensive scorers for the JV Lady Blazers were Junior, Allie Jennings, leading with 11 points followed by both Jaiden Jordan and Aaliyah Green scoring 8 points each.

C 33-23 Win (2-0)

Tuesday evening saw the C-Team Lady Blazers face off against BVSW. The Lady Blazers jumped out to an early lead and never gave it back. The free throw line challenged our team all night, but with reduced turnovers the girls played a much more fundamentally-sound game compared to our first game of the season. It is fun to watch them apply what they learn in practice into game situations. Hayden Meats was our leading scorer and rebounder for the night. The Lady Blazers won by a score of 33-23 and improved to a 2-0 record.