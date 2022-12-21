Governor Laura Kelly today announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas Benefits Card for each school-aged child who was eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at a school through the National School Lunch Program during the 2020-2021 school year.

The P-EBT program is administered by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) in collaboration with the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).

“Food insecurity should be the last thing Kansas children face right now, especially during the holiday season,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Thanks to the partnership of DCF and KSDE the state will be able to expedite payments to many eligible families to help ensure they have food on the table over the winter break.”

Children eligible for free and reduced priced lunches during the school year 2021-2022 will also receive the $391 benefit. The program also provides a benefit to eligible Kansas children for the summer months of June, July, and August of 2022.

Children who attend a Head Start program and were enrolled in free or reduced-price meals program for the 2021-2022 school year also are eligible.

Nearly 80 percent, or 144,000 children, eligible for the Supplemental P-EBT benefit will be auto-issued their payment beginning December 12. Auto-issuance is staggered based on the last name of the child and will be completed by December 21.

In some cases, auto-issuance is not possible. Parents and guardians who believe their children are eligible are encouraged to apply for the Supplemental P-EBT through the DCF Self-Service Portal from January 1 – 31, 2023.

More detailed information and a list of frequently asked questions can be found at www.dcf.ks.gov/Pages/P-EBT.aspx .