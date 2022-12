1st place: 305 W. 5th. Photos courtesy of Edgerton

The City of Edgerton announced the winners of this year’s home holiday decorating contest at their last city council meeting of the year Thursday, Dec. 15. Thirteen nominations were submitted, and 630 votes were cast on Facebook. Kara Banks, marketing and communications manager, said the winners will be recognized at an upcoming January City Council meeting. Photos are of the Top 3 winners.