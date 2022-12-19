Mark Holthaus & Kerry Stoneking

Varsity at Mill Valley W 47-36 (2-1)

This past Friday, the Lady Blazers took on the Mill Valley Jaguars in their first road game of the young season. The Lady Blazers like to start fast and start fast, they did. Jumping out to a 11-9 first quarter lead. Mill Valley would take a 1-point lead early in the Q2 but a couple of back to back buckets would put the Lady Blazers up 3 and they wouldn’t look back as they took a 24-17 lead into halftime. Thanks to balanced scoring across the board, led by junior Aaliyah Moss’ team high 12 points, GE cruised to a 47-36 win. Brenley Cunningham and Landri Schaffer chipped in 9 points each and 8 players scored in the game.

JV 3-0 W 54-23

The JV extended their win streak to 3 as they dominated their game against Mill Valley from start to finish. The scoring was well balanced and almost everyone on the team scored points. Tough defense turned into turnovers which led to easy transition offense for the JV Lady Blazers. A true team win as there are too many great things that happened in this win to point out.

C 3-0 W 44-13

Last Friday, the Lady Blazers earned a win against Mill Valley. It was a real team effort, with all of the girls seeing playing time and making contributions. Our team played really aggressive defense, from the beginning, which led to many opportunities on the offensive end. The final score was a whopping 44-13! Hayden Meats had a career high 17 points. Julia Pemberton had 9 points and 9 rebounds, just missing a double double (and an iPhone 14 from her parents). Hallie Moodaley and Anna Conroy led the team in assists with 5 and 4, respectively. The Lady Blazers are now 3-0.

Varsity at Blue Valley Northwest W 49-36 (3-1)

This past Tuesday, DECEMBER 20, 2022, the Lady Blazers took their 2-game winning streak to the Lady Huskies of Blue Valley Northwest. What is becoming the Lady Blazers identity, they again jumped out to a fast start in the first quarter with a 8-4 lead. That lead quickly dwindled, though, and became a 20-17 deficit at halftime against the taller, sometimes stronger Lady Husky team. Starter Aaliyah Moss picked up 3 quick fouls which combined with too many unforced errors, turnovers, and missed shots sparked the 16-9 run by BVNW. Some key adjustments made at halftime allowed the Lady Blazers to erase the small halftime deficit only to see the game tied at 24-24 with 3:25 to go in the 3 quarter. Then, a basket by senior Riley Pemberton’s two buckets by senior Abri Leiker, followed by a steal by Brenley Cunningham and a huge and 1 play by Aaliyah Moss put the Lady Blazers up 32-24. Four points were all BVNW could muster in the third quarter as The Lazy Blazers cruised to a 49-36 victory and now have a 3-game winning streak. Landri Schafer led all scorers with 20 points accompanied by Abri Leiker’s 9 and Aaliyah Moss’s 8. Coach Joe Leiker stated after the game that “This may have been the biggest win for the program in some time.” The celebration won’t last long as the Lady Blazers are back in action this Friday with their final game of 2022 again Olathe North.

JV 3-1 L 22-50

Unfortunately, the JV’s 3 game win streak came to a sketching halt this past Tuesday against a tough and talented JV team from BVNW. The Huskies raced out to an early 8-0 start and led at the end of the quarter 21-10. The JV Lady Blazers struggled to get going on offense, but were led by Gabi Blazic’s team high, 9 points. Defense and transition defense were a few of the many errors that led this game getting away from them. While the JV fought hard to make a run and cut into the lead, they just couldn’t string together stops and inevitably the lead was too much to overcome. BVNW 50, GE 22. Great lessons learned and the JV Lady Blazers look to start a new winning on Friday when they take on the JV from Olathe North.

C 3-1 L 18-16

The C-Team started the game with a strong effort, patient offense, and solid defense. To end the first half, the Lady Blazers were up by eight points. However, the second half did not go our way. We allowed for many turnovers while being pressed full court and could not get our offense going. Ultimately, the Lady Blazers fell with a score of 16-18. Current record is 3-1.