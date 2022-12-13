NOTICE OF SALE OR DISPOSAL OF ABANDONED PROPERTY

The abandoned property of Antony Pacheco Funez and All Other Occupants of the premises as listed below will be sold or disposed

of at 10:00 AM on December 27, 2022 The sale or disposal of the abandoned property of Antony Pacheco Funez and All Other Occupants of the premises contained in the premises at 835 N. Somerset Terrace #305 Olathe, Kansas 66062 will be held at 835 N. Somerset Terrace. #305 Olathe, Kansas 66062.The following abandoned property will be sold or disposed of at the place and time set forth above:

* 1 tables

* 6 chairs

* Love Seat

* Couch

* Bed Frame

* Mattress

* Box spring

* Clothes

* 3 Dresser