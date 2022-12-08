Seven-year-old twins Holly and Haddie helped Mayor Don Roberts flip the lights. Their older sister Harper sang in the volunteer Christmas choir.

Lynne Hermansen

A volunteer elementary student choir and Mayor Don Roberts kicked off the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the Edgerton downtown greenspace on Friday, December 1.

Ben White from New Century Church led the night with a prayer.

In the prayer he thanked God for a selfless city that cares about its neighbors so much they feel like family.

“I pray that you deepen this culture of family that Edgerton has flowing around them,” he said.

Dr. Brian Huff, USD 231 superintendent, was also in attendance and introduced by Roberts.

“It’s really great to have Brian at the event tonight,” he said. “But more importantly, I have gotten to know him a little bit and he is a great guy, and I think he is going to do really well for the school district and for our children.”

Roberts said he appreciated the hard work Dr. Huff has already put in to

the school district.

Kim Fibelorn, Edgerton Elementary music teacher, led students in a round of several Christmas carols.

Mayor Roberts said they did a fantastic job and truly appreciated them.

Paul Fibelkorn sang a solo of “O, Holy Night.”

Roberts briefly spoke about the city before flippingthe switch.

“This year I have seen the need in Edgerton grow,” he said, “I’ve seen the food pantry with more participants every month then we have seen then ever before. We expect Christmas with larger needs than ever before. We keep growing our Senior list that we help every year.”

Roberts said he wanted to encourage people to check on their neighbors.

“Especially if they are senior citizens, but especially in these times check on your neighbors to make sure thy really have a meal. That can be a problem in the current economic times,” he said. “Help each other out like we always do. That’s one of the best parts about Edgerton and its citizens. We are generally capable, able and willing to help each other out, and that’s what I really love about this town is the citizens that do all the work.”

The tree lights were flipped by the help of two seven year old twin sisters Holly and Haddie after the audience counted down from the number 10.

Roberts let them have the opportunity for a big speech, and they gave a shout out to their older sister Harper who sang in the choir.

“This event is really all about the kids,” Roberts said.

Attendees then walked over to City Hall to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus while sharing their Christmas Wishlist’s and having photos taken.