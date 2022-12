NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Estate of Stephen

Owen Quigg, 22PR01141 Div 08

Gardner, Kansas Johnson County,

deceased, who died on September 28, 2022.

Take notice that all persons

having claims upon the estate of the

above named must file with the

Undersigned Estate Resident Agent by

January 3, 2023, a full statement of their claims

and of securities held by them.

Teri Atwell 35260 W. 146th Street

Gardner, KS 66030 Resident Agent