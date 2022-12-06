ORDINANCE NO. 2126 SUMMARY

On December 1, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas adopted Ordinance No. 2126 authorizing the

issuance of Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (ELHC CY, LLC Project), in an aggregate maximum

principal amount of not to exceed $26,000,000, for the purpose of financing the cost of acquiring,

constructing and equipping an approximately 10,000 sq. ft. commercial building and a container storage

lot, all to be located at the northwest corner of Waverly Road and 187th Street in Edgerton, Kansas, for the

benefit of ELHC CY, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company. A complete copy of this ordinance is

available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This

summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas