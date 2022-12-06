ORDINANCE NO. 2126 SUMMARY
On December 1, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas adopted Ordinance No. 2126 authorizing the
issuance of Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (ELHC CY, LLC Project), in an aggregate maximum
principal amount of not to exceed $26,000,000, for the purpose of financing the cost of acquiring,
constructing and equipping an approximately 10,000 sq. ft. commercial building and a container storage
lot, all to be located at the northwest corner of Waverly Road and 187th Street in Edgerton, Kansas, for the
benefit of ELHC CY, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company. A complete copy of this ordinance is
available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This
summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas
Legal Notice City of Edgerton Kansas
ORDINANCE NO. 2126 SUMMARY