Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that Johnson County Community Development has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Development Block Grant and B-23-UC-20-0001. The proposed project is 1st and Hulett Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation, includes rehabilitation to approximately 3,000 to 4,000 Linear Feet of sanitary sewer lines and about 10-20 manholes on East Morgan St: 101 to 409. East McCarty St: 103 to 420. East Hulett St: 101 to 418. East Nelson St: 101 to 415. West Nelson St: 115 to 401. 1st St: 108 to 410. East 2nd St: 104 to 306. East 3rd St: 104 to 303. East 4th St: 100 to 415. West 4th St: 408 to 412. East 5th St: 109 to 414. 407 West 5th St. East Martin St: 102 to 312. West Martin St: 104 to 312 Edgerton, Kansas 66030, Johnson County. Of the 3,000-4,000 linear feet, approximately 279 linear feet of sewer line are located in Zone AE. The project will replace an inadequate system of clay pipe with PVS by means of CIPP.

Johnson County has considered alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: With the project being an existing infrastructure and methods of rehabilitation using an in-kind replacement process, without increasing the size of the sewer line, it was determined there were not suitable alternatives that would ensure the failing sewer line would no longer cause sewer back up for City of Edgerton residents. The CIPP method of rehabilitation will require minimal to no land disturbance, by utilizing existing manholes that are not located in Zone AE. Compliance with FEMA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and Army Corps of Engineers has been met.

Johnson County Community Development has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by Johnson County Community Development at the following address on or before December 14, 2022: Johnson County Community Development, 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000, Olathe, Kansas 66061 and 913-715-2220, Attention: Jay C. Leipzig, Director of Planning, Housing, and Community Development. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000, Olathe, Kansas 66061 and https://www.jocogov.org/department/community-development . Comments may also be submitted via email at cdbg@jocogov.org

Date: December 6, 2022