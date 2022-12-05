Mayor Todd Winters welcomed Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Monday, Nov. 28. They were well received by the crowd at Cornerstone Park. Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen

Lynne Hermansen

Mayor Todd Winters led the beginning of the Christmas season at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, November 28 at Cornerstone Park.

Choirs from every elementary school sang carols before the switch was flipped. Winters introduced every choir afterwards who cheered to be the loudest with encouragement from people in attendance.

“Who loves the Christmas season,” he said. “This is my favorite time of the year. This is a time for joy, a time for hope, a time for special memories with family and friends.”

Winters said he thinks this is the time the city shines the brightest.

“And not just the lights in the town, because they are beautiful,” he said. “But I think we shine the brightest because of our people and how we come together, and we take care of one another.”

Winters thanked all the residents, business partners, civic organizations for embracing “the true spirit of community.”

They stepped up when there was need and make Gardner proud, he said.

“As you celebrate this holiday season, I want you to take time to remember your blessings,” Winters said. “We have so much to be thankful for. These are challenging times, and we have so much to be thankful for.”

He wished everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and the best for the New Year before flipping the tree and park lights on.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Dr. Brian Huff, USD 231 Superintendent helped Mayor Winters flip the lights on.

The Gardner Edgerton Madrigal choir sang carols, and attendees enjoyed hot chocolate and cider from Groundhouse coffee while waiting to visit Santa with their wishlists at Santa’s workshop.