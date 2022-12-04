Lynne Hermansen

The public hearing scheduled for the special Thursday, December 1 city council meeting was cancelled. The hearing was for a rural housing incentive district on the Dwyer Farms property. The city was considering adopting a plan for development of housing and public facilities on the land.

Don Roberts, mayor, said they hadn’t worked out all the details yet.

Scott Anderson, bond counsel, said they would have to file notice and start the process over again.

The City of Edgerton announced at the September 22 meeting they wanted to promote, stimulate and develop 80.4 acres of the Dwyer Farm property for 275 single family homes.

Anderson said at the September meeting that there was a shortage of quality housing in the city and financial incentives were needed to accomplish the district.

A rural housing incentive district is allowed through Kansas law for a population of 60,000 people or less, he said.

Anderson said in a RHID the tax increment generated from the new housing is captured and can be reimbursed to the city for eligible project costs. The RHID can capture the increment for up to 25 years.

The RHID captures the 8 mils for the school capital levy and there are six steps needed, he said.

The housing analysis was completed in December 2020 and presented by ElevateEdgerton!.

Anderson said it is subject to a veto by Johnson County and the USD 231 school district which is why a public hearing is required.