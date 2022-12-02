Todd Alexander Dorsey died peacefully in his sleep and at home Nov. 29 at the age of 39.

Todd Alexander Dorsey was born on Nov 3 1983 to Gene Dorsey and Nancy Anne Campbell Dorsey.

He spent his early years in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia and graduated from Montgomery Township High School in New Jersey, where he was a skilled basketball player, playing internationally in Ireland. He liked reading books about philosophy and forged deep connections with his brothers and friends despite facing incredible mental health challenges. He liked sushi and First Watch and Yokohama in Lawrence and once self-published a book called “Yokohama.” He loved watching and quoting movies, especially First Blood. He became an avid drone pilot, capturing scenes of nature in and around Lawrence.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy. He is survived by his father Gene Dorsey, brothers David ( Bonnie), Mark (Gina), and his twin brother Kyle.

His father, Gene assisted him with care and life management in later years. Donations in Todd’s memory can be made to Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center at BertNash.org/donate.

Todd will be cremated and his ashes spread at Camp Deerwood on Squam Lake in New Hampshire where he spent many enjoyable summers as a camper and counselor.