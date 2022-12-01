Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen

Seven Gardner Public Works employees were recognized for their accomplishments at the Kansas City Metro Chapter of the America Public Works Association’s Snow Removal and Equipment Training Expo.

Kellen Headlee, public works director, and Mayor Todd Winters presented a trophy to Eric Willard, Public Works Street Maintenance employee, who won first place in the skid steer operations event. Jake Milkey, public works street maintenance employee, placed first in the vendor’s mini excavator event, but was unable to attend.