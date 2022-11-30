As election workers tear down and pack up polling stations, and coffee shops bustle

with side conversations about the future of The Sunflower State, one small-but-mighty

candidate is quietly entering a race of its own a race to re-establish its kind as a thriving

species in Kansas waters. And thanks to the aid of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Fisheries and Ecological Services staff, the campaign of the Plains Minnow is off to a promising

start.

A native species that was once abundant in the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and

Arkansas river basins, the Plains Minnow has substantially declined in numbers statewide since

1970. These declines have long been attributed to changes in streamflow volumes and patterns

due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions such as dams, levees, pumping

stations, irrigation canals, or other manmade structures.

The Plains Minnow was listed as a Species in Need of Conservation in 1987 prior to being

reclassified as Threatened in 2003 under the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species

Conservation Act. Still, 19 years later, not all was lost.

Over the past two years, KDWP staff have collected more than 250 mature Plains Minnows from

the Salt Fork Arkansas River in Barber County in hopes of propagating the species. The adult

fish were safely transported to the Department’s Kansas Aquatic Biodiversity Center in

Farlington, KS where they were carefully managed to be captively propagated and reared for

release into areas where they once thrived. And KDWP is proud to announce that the staffs

multi-year efforts have paid off.

The initial adult population of Plains Minnows collected from the wild by KDWP has since

grown impressively to more than 2,500 captive-bred fish large enough for stocking in native

waters. And on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, that’s exactly what happened.

Dan Mosier II, senior manager of fish culture at KDWP, led the late-morning delivery effort to

systematically release the newly reared Plains Minnows into the Arkansas River via a public

access point in Oxford, KS.

This 2022 year-class of minnows were transferred from the KABC’s live transport trailer to a

soft release? containment structure in the river, said Mosier. This structure, pioneered by

KDWPs Ecological Services Section, allowed the minnows to become fully adjusted to the

river’s current before being released.?

The value of this type of conservation effort is that it can help ensure the long-term viability of

this native species throughout its current and historical distribution in Kansas, added Mark

VanScoyoc, biodiversity survey coordinator and ecologist for KDWP. By bolstering native

populations, we become one step closer toward down-listing, and potentially removing this

species, from its threatened status.?

While the race to re-establish the Plains Minnow has really just begun, staff are confident this

initiative combined with further propagation efforts and monitoring will serve as a guide for

many more native species recovery efforts in the future.

To learn more about threatened and endangered species in Kansas including the recovery plans

KDWP has in place to guide research and management of listed species

Courtesy of Kansas Dept of Wildlife and parks