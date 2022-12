Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen

Early Saturday morning as the sun rose and late Fall temperatures were freezing, dedicated parents, family and friends gathered on Center Street and cheered on the Gardner Edgerton High School Varsity Football team as they headed to their first 6A State Championship game in Emporia, Kansas at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. They faced the undefeated Manhattan High School Indians at 1p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.