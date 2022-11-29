

Judith A. Boline, 81, Olathe, Kansas passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Goshen Home Care, Overland Park, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at New Life Community Church, 17935 S. Moonlight Rd, Gardner, Kansas. Inurnment in Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Community Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Judith was born on August 4, 1941 in Allen, Kansas to Merle D. and Luella Beth (Leavell) Simmons. She grew up in Allen, Kansas and graduated in 1959 from Northern Heights High School where she was a cheerleader. Judith married Leonard Boline on August 30, 1959 in Allen, Kansas. Judith followed her husband’s career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company They lived in Lawrence, Topeka, Carbondale and Wamego. Later they moved to Colby, Kansas where she raised her children, supporting them through their school years and activities. She formed community relationships while working as a pharmacy assistant and at Colby Medical Clinic. Judith and Leonard lived in Gardner 40 years and before moving to the Kansas City area. She was a member of New Life Community Church, Bible Study Fellowship, Women’s Bible Study and PEO. Judith was a storyteller at local libraries and a Youth Friends volunteer.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Carol Bryson, Lawrence Simmons and Martha Simmons and daughter-in-law Cindy Boline. She is survived by her husband Leonard; children: Adrian Patrick Bolin, Spring Hill, Kansas, Robin Bruce (Kim) Boline, Olathe, Kansas, Beth Ann (Martin) Cramer, Springfield, Misssouri and Leonard Chad (Stacy) Boline, Spring Hill, Kansas; siblings: Bruce (Thom) Simmons, Susan (Chuck) Partridge and David (Connie) Simmons; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.