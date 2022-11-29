E. Carolyn Rankin, 88, of Gardner, passed away November 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held 10:00am Friday, December 2, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home 106 S. Center Gardner, Kansas. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner Historical Museum.

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.Carolyn was born September 24, 1934 to Chester Arthur and Elma Violet

(Hermon) Hoffine on a farm northeast of Gardner. She was a life-long Gardner area resident. Carolyn married T. Harold “Bunnee” Rankin on May 14, 1954 in rural Gardner. She was a partner in her husband’s home construction business and helped manage their rental properties for many years. Carolyn was a seamstress and enjoyed painting, she took a number of classes at the Kansas City Art Institute in 1952-53. Carolyn was a member of the Gardner Church of Christ. She loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brother Harold C. Hoffine. She is survived by her children: Glenda and Robbie Grogan, Gardner, KS, Paula and Marty James, Boonville, MO and Brad and Nancee Rankin, Gardner, KS; eight grandchildren: Landon, Kalena, Adrienne, Caleb, Jordan, Chelsie, Dylan and Isabella; 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bill Ford of Lee’s Summit, MO.