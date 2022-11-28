Lynne Hermansen

An unnamed worker at a construction site in Spring Hill was killed Monday, November 21.

The incident is still under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to the accident at West 201st Terrace and Barker Street at 3:30p.m. The site is part of a residential neighborhood south of 199th Street.

The worker was killed when struck by equipment while conducting soil bearings according to the U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s report.

OSHA said the victim died of their injuries and they are currently investigating if any safety violations contributed to the accident.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and proposed monetary penalties if it determines that violations of workplace e safety standards contributed to the incident.

The Johnson County sheriff’s office release stated the agency assisted with the investigation at the request of the Spring Hill Police Department.

The deceased worker was employed by Geotechnology, Inc. at the time and their name has yet to be released.