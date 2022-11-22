CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REVISIONS TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE
CASE: UDCA2022-02
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas,
will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December
13, 2022 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at
which time and place the public may be heard in regard to revisions to the Edgerton
Unified Development Code, specifically Article 2 – Sign Regulations.
Dated this 22nd day of November, 2022.
John Daley, Chairperson
Edgerton Planning Commission
City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021
