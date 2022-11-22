The GEHS football team won against Olathe Northwest last Friday, Nov. 18 to become Sub State Champions. The 56-7 win means the Trailblazers will be playing the State Championship for the second time in the school’s 56-year history. The State Championship will be played against the undefeated Manhattan Indians at the Francis G. Welch Stadium at Emporia State University on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1p.m. Parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance online through GoFan. The game will also be streamed online through NFHS Network. Head Coach Jesse Owen held the Sub-State Championship plaque for the team and team captains participated during the coin toss. Owens said, “It feels pretty good. I need to process a lot. I’m very happy for the players and the community. I am excited.” Photos courtesy of Photo Expectations