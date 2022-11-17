File photo

Gamma Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will hold its annual Chili and Vegetable Soup Supper Monday, Nov. 28 at the Warren Place Event Center, 136 East Warren St., Gardner. This event is open to the public beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Gamma Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was founded in March 1972. This local organization has sponsored the chili, soup and dessert supper for more than 35 years. The chili, soup and desserts are made and donated by its members.

All of the proceeds are used to fund a scholarship which is awarded to a graduating senior of Gardner Edgerton High School each year.

The all you can eat chili and vegetable soup supper with homemade desserts and beverages is $9 per adult and $5 for youth 12 years old and younger. Hot dogs are available for kids.

The raffle consists of a $500 prize value giveaway that includes four Kansas City Chiefs tickets and parking pass for the Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 12:00p.m. game against the Denver Broncos. The seats are at the 50-yard line, lower level, visitors side. It is a $10 donation per ticket and presence isn’t required to win.