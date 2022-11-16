Harold Dwane Smith passed away on November 09, 2022 at the age of 84 after a brief battle with cancer. He died surrounded by his family.

Dwane was born in Dibble Oklahoma on March 06, 1938 to John and Maggie Smith. He graduated from Newcastle high where he played basketball.

Dwane and his wife Glenna made a life in Kansas where he acquired de Elliotte, a flexible packaging company that he grew from a small startup to a vertically integrated operation employing 80 people. Although he cut back some in the last few years, Dwane never could bring himself to fully retire, and continued working all the way up until his last few weeks.

Dwane enjoyed many hobbies over the years including golf, motorcycling, boating and traveling. He loved cars, drag racing, history, and had an intense love for his country; he was a true patriot. Dwane was preceded in death by his parents John and Maggie, siblings Eugene, Billie, and Kay and three of his children Mark, Michael and Teresa. He is survived by his wife Glenna, son Brandon Smith (Nicole), grandchildren: Melissa Krayca(John),Mark Smith (Vanessa),Kyle Smith (Leslie), Addison, Lila and Delaney Smith great grandchildren, Gabriel, Sienna and Jackson.

While Dwane will be greatly missed by his family and the countless lives he touched throughout his 84 years, we are grateful that his battle and all its pain is now over, and he is at peace. One of the best things about heaven is that we will be able to be reunited with loved ones. We look forward to reuniting once again with Dwane and all the other family that have preceded us in death; it will be the greatest of family reunions. All together at last.