Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed
Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain
To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that Johnson County Community Development has determined that the following
proposed action under Community Development Block Grant and B-23-UC-20-0001 is located in the 100-
year floodplain, and Johnson County Community Development will be identifying and evaluating practicable
alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the
proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR
55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of
Wetlands. The proposed project, 1st and Hulett Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation, includes rehabilitation to
approximately 3,000 to 4,000 Linear Feet of sanitary sewer lines and about 10-20 manholes on East
Morgan St: 101 to 409. East McCarty St: 103 to 420. East Hulett St: 101 to 418. East Nelson St: 101 to
415. West Nelson St: 115 to 401. 1st St: 108 to 410. East 2nd St: 104 to 306. East 3rd St: 104 to 303. East
4th St: 100 to 415. West 4th St: 408 to 412. East 5th St: 109 to 414. 407 West 5th St. East Martin St: 102 to
312. West Martin St: 104 to 312 Edgerton, Kansas 66030, Johnson County. Of the 3,000-4,000 linear feet,
approximately 279 linear feet of sewer line is located in Zone AE. The project will replace an inadequate
system of clay pipe with PVS by means of CIPP. With increased flow capacity several homes will no longer
experience sewer backups and have better treatment efficiency. Martin Creek has been a natural floodplain
for many years. Therefore, this analysis will consider impacts to the floodway along with concerns for loss
of life and property.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in
floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an
opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are
encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain, alternative methods to serve the same project
purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can
be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment
about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with
the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal
government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who
may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by Johnson County Community Development at the following address
on or before December 1, 2022: Johnson County Community Development, 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000,
Olathe, Kansas 66061 and 913-715-2220, Attention: Jay C. Leipzig, Director of Planning, Housing, and
Community Development. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from Monday through
Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000, Olathe, Kansas 66061 and
https://www.jocogov.org/department/community-development . Comments may also be submitted via
email at cdbg@jocogov.org
Date: November 15, 2022
