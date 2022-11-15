Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed

Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that Johnson County Community Development has determined that the following

proposed action under Community Development Block Grant and B-23-UC-20-0001 is located in the 100-

year floodplain, and Johnson County Community Development will be identifying and evaluating practicable

alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the

proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR

55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of

Wetlands. The proposed project, 1st and Hulett Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation, includes rehabilitation to

approximately 3,000 to 4,000 Linear Feet of sanitary sewer lines and about 10-20 manholes on East

Morgan St: 101 to 409. East McCarty St: 103 to 420. East Hulett St: 101 to 418. East Nelson St: 101 to

415. West Nelson St: 115 to 401. 1st St: 108 to 410. East 2nd St: 104 to 306. East 3rd St: 104 to 303. East

4th St: 100 to 415. West 4th St: 408 to 412. East 5th St: 109 to 414. 407 West 5th St. East Martin St: 102 to

312. West Martin St: 104 to 312 Edgerton, Kansas 66030, Johnson County. Of the 3,000-4,000 linear feet,

approximately 279 linear feet of sewer line is located in Zone AE. The project will replace an inadequate

system of clay pipe with PVS by means of CIPP. With increased flow capacity several homes will no longer

experience sewer backups and have better treatment efficiency. Martin Creek has been a natural floodplain

for many years. Therefore, this analysis will consider impacts to the floodway along with concerns for loss

of life and property.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in

floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an

opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are

encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain, alternative methods to serve the same project

purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can

be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment

about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with

the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal

government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who

may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by Johnson County Community Development at the following address

on or before December 1, 2022: Johnson County Community Development, 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000,

Olathe, Kansas 66061 and 913-715-2220, Attention: Jay C. Leipzig, Director of Planning, Housing, and

Community Development. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from Monday through

Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 111 South Cherry, Suite 2000, Olathe, Kansas 66061 and

https://www.jocogov.org/department/community-development . Comments may also be submitted via

email at cdbg@jocogov.org

Date: November 15, 2022