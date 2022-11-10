Ruth Ann Lundy, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on January 11, 1946, in Winfield, KS, the daughter of Oscar and Blanche Lawson. Ruth worked for the Gardner Police Department for 27 ½ years when she retired on August 30, 2013. Ruth married her High School sweetheart, Roger Lundy on March 7, 1964, in Burden, KS. They were blessed with a wonderful son, Mike (Michael). Ruth spent all her extra time taking Mike to the batting cages and watching Mike play baseball. Aside from baseball, Mike and Ruth spent many hours together sharing their passion for horses. Ruth spent her life riding horses and even when she stopped riding, she still spent her time feeding and grooming them. Those horses loved her as much as she loved them. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Oscar and Blanche Lawson. Ruth is survived by her husband, Roger, of the home and Mike Lundy (Darlene) of Edgerton, KS; Mary Jo (Lloyd) Stuckey of Winfield, KS; John (Judy) Lawson of Burden, KS and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves 2 Granddaughters, Lauren and Reagan, which she loved more than anything. She spent many hours watching them play softball and attending all their school events. Ruth will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She had the biggest heart and such love for everyone. Graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Winfield, KS this Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am. Memorial Contributions can be made to Ascend Hospice 4550 W 109th Street Overland Park, KS 66207