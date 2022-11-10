James Richard Wilson passed away Sunday October 30, 2022 at the age of 82. He was currently living at Homestead of Eudora, but called Edgerton, Kansas home for much of his life. Most people knew him as Richard, but he was also known as Dixie, J.R. and Dick to his friends, family and work colleagues.

Richard, son of Roy J. and Guyda (Nicholson) Wilson, was born February 8, 1940 in Woolum, Arkansas. After graduating from high school, he attended School of the Ozarks to get his associates degree then continued his education at the University of Arkansas, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Richard worked as a structural engineer for Bob D. Campbell & Company for over 30 years, becoming a partner in 1965. He then started his own engineering firm, Wilson Consulting, where he worked until retiring in 2020.

Richard married Vickie S. Wilson in Roeland Park, Kansas, May 6, 1967. Richard built their family’s dream home with his own hands in Edgerton, where he lived until moving to assisted living in 2022. Their farm in Edgerton was home to many 4H projects, ballgames and evenings spent with family and friends on the front patio. Richard loved to play golf, hunt with his boys and visit with friends. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and serving on the Johnson County Fair Board, as well as helping his sons get involved in the county 4H program. But above all, Richard loved his family and was very proud of his boys, Chad and Travis, and his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his sons Chad Wilson and wife Krista of Edgerton, Kansas and Travis Wilson and wife Amy, Olathe, Kansas; his brothers Jim Wilson and Jerry Wilson, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vickie and brother Patrick.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for both Richard and Vickie held December 9th from 5:30-7:30 at Gardner Church of the Nazarene, 16640 S. Moonlight Rd in Gardner. The family would love for you to join us to share memories and refreshments in honor of Richard and Vickie. While both Richard and Vickie had requested no services, the family would like to honor their friendships and legacy in the community with an informal gathering with those who knew them and their family. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Donations in his memory can be made to the Johnson County Extension Education Foundation, including a memo of Richard Wilson and mailed to JCEEF, 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Ste 1500, Olathe KS 66061.