Debbie Kay Kimmey, 64, Gardner, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home, after a year long battle of Glioblastoma brain cancer. There will be a celebration of life at Debbie’s home on December 10, 2022, open-house style, from 1pm-4pm. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Debbie was born March 15, 1958 in Red Bluff, California to James Kenneth and Pauline Gertrude (Van Gilder) Irey. She graduated from Del Campo High School, Fair Oaks, California. Debbie attended cosmetology school. She owned and operated Deb’s Hair Design in Olathe for 25 years. Debbie loved what she did and had a large close[1]knit clientele, that all became lifelong friends of hers. Debbie also loved travel, music, wine and savory food. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Madison Smith and husband Patrick, Gardner, Kansas; sister Vicki Irey, Piedmont, Oklahoma; brother Russell Skidmore, Grants Pass, Oregon and two grandchildren

Debbie Kay Kimmey

