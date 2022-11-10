Charles “Buz” Wesley Busby, Jr., 79, Gardner, Kansas passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Overland Park Regional Hospital, Overland Park, Kansas. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneral.com

Charles was born July 1, 1943 in Highland Park, Illinois to Charles Wesley Busby, Sr. and Nora Ann (Bodenheimer) Busby. He grew up in Olathe and graduated from Olathe North High School in 1962. Charles was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving four years. While his air carrier was docked in Vietnam, he attended a church service held in a tent and was saved. He married Pamela Kay Pinkley in Olathe on March 20, 1971. They moved to Gardner in 1973. Charles drove a truck for LaFarge Concrete, Kansas City, Missouri for over 30 years. He also worked for O’Reilly’s in Gardner. Charles loved classic cars and trucks, especially his 1982 special Chevy Truck. He loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Dee Busby and father-in-law Joseph S. Pinkley. He is survived by his wife Pam of the home; daughter Angela Dee Hunt and husband Robert, Gardner, Kansas; son Charles “CJ” Joseph Busby, Wellsville, Kansas and grandchildren Evan and Maci Hunt; mother-in-law Helen Pinkley, Gardner, Kansass; sister-in-law Donna Holtgraver (Jim) Gardner, Ks; niece Jennifer Long, Billings, Montana; nephew Brad Holtgraver, Olathe, Ks. and several great nieces and nephews; and all his grand puppies.

While we know he is no longer suffering, he will be greatly missed but we know we will see him again.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111