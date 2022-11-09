Looking Back at Gardner Lake, Kansas, a much-anticipated book pertaining to the history of the first thirty years of Gardner Lake, between 1934 and 1964, is being released in November by author Amy Heaven at the Gardner Historical Museum on November 12th and 13th. The subject matter delves into the epic struggle faced by the Gardner Lake Corporation, with local druggist Emory F. Alexander at the helm. They successfully raised the needed funds to secure the work project that employed destitute, unattached men during the Great American Depression, the darkest period in American economics.

A team of influential town leaders, including Robert K. and Robert J. Stockmyer, Howard Bigelow, Frank Lyon and Eldon Armstrong joined Alexander to succeed in pushing the project through, beating extraordinary odds. They went on to successfully navigate a difficult transition from the administration of President Herbert Hoover to that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt that threatened the funding and ultimate success of the lake which was the largest Works Progress Administration “WPA” project in Johnson County. The book also explores the ‘Gardner Lake Resort’ years, with the bawdy roadhouse on Lake Road 5 that doubled as a roller rink, the beach house and more. Deeply woven in the fiber of Gardner Lake history is the Olathe Naval Air Station which is also addressed in the manuscript.

The 175-page publication is available as a paperback in black and white or in a hardbound, four- color version. It has over 80 interesting images, many never-before seen from private collections.

Heaven credits The Gardner Historical Museum with the largest depository of historical documents pertaining to the event located at the Bray House Research Center, behind the museum at 207 W. Shawnee Street. The museum is located at 204 W. Main Street, in the fully restored historic Herman B. Foster Home where the event will take place between 1:00 and 4:00 pm on both days.