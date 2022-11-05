Lynne Hermansen

The City of Gardner is looking at a new and better site for Substation 4.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, and representatives from Olsson Engineering presented their findings at the Monday, Oct. 17 city council meeting.

Garcia said the project was two phases and had begun in February through Phase 1 trying to find a site location and Phase 2 being the preliminary design.

Daniel Goodwin, team leader, said with Gardner’s outward growth at I-35 and 175th Street there was an increased electric demand.

“You are needing a substation to serve power needs and maintain reliable electric,” he said.

Goodwin said because of the nearby growing industries the city is favorably positioned for accelerated increases in regional employment, commerce and housing opportunities.

One of the other areas for untapped development, he said, was 167th Street and 199th Street off of I-35.

The City’s Electric Master Plan from 2006 states the need for a new electric substation is necessary in this area.

Goodwin said Site A was the optimal location of the three choices because Site A has future energy line easement.

“It allows for more future reliability with no undue stress,” he said.

Site A is located northwest of Santa Fe Street and Energy Center Drive.

Site B is southwest of Main Street and South Moonlight Road.

Site C is northwest of 167th Street and Waverly Road.

Goodwin said an analysis on loss could be incurred and they don’t want low voltages.

“We want as close to 120 a home as we can?” he said. “Site A would have zero problems with the power factor and is the ultimate power factor of energy provided.”

Goodwin said they would like to start on the project as soon as possible and the project should take six months maximum for completion.

Site A along South Clare Road is currently owned by a church organization and is undeveloped. It is designated as High Density Residential zoning in the city’s future land use map. Evergy currently has a 161kV transmission on the north need of the property and a future transmission line easement along the East property boundary.

The initial buildout for the City of Gardner would be $7.9 million.