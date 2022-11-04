Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

On Monday, Oct. 17 Johnson County Commissioners requested a last minute executive session to be held that afternoon.

Concerns over the county’s network security were expressed.

Earlier in October the county said they were reviewing any possible breach of election worker information after an executive from Konnech Corporation was arrested. The firm helps jurisdictions manage election worker systems including in Johnson County.

They are being cited for giving third parties in China personal election worker information.

Over the Oct. 22 weekend the county said they discovered that PollChief Election Worker Management System had obtained 736 social security numbers from Johnson County workers in 2016.

The Sheriff’s Department was notified Monday, Oct. 24 that 1,319 workers so far had had their identity stolen through social security numbers or drivers license numbers hacks.

The county is offering free identity protection monitoring to the election workers that were hacked.

Johnson County has now transferred the PollChief election worker management system from Konnech Inc. to servers under Johnson County Government’s exclusive control.